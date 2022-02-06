Former Viking teams up with Boys and Girls Club of Rochester to encourage community to get vaccinated

ROCHESTER, Minn. - One former Minnesota athlete teamed up with the Boys and Girls Club of Rochester to encourage the community to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
“We’re encouraging everybody to get vaccinated, it's the best way to keep friends, family and our community safe,” says former Minnesota Viking Marcus Sherels.
It was a day full of face paintings and raffle prizes for kids and their families.
The Minnesota Department of Health issued first, second, and booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for ages 5 and up.
Sherels is from Rochester and often gives his time to charitable organizations.
“This will always be home. I live in the cities now, but my family and a lot of my friends still live here. Growing up here, it's a special city for me and I'm honored to be from here and represent the city,” he says.
He says working with youth and giving back to the community is something he enjoys.
“The smiles on their faces and seeing them light up, meeting a professional athlete - it can be special to them, and just as special to me.”
This is the third vaccine clinic held by The Boys and Girls Club of Rochester.
More than 70 people came out and the Minnesota Department of Health administered 35 vaccinations.