Former Rochester adult foster home provider pushes back against disqualification

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS) disqualified adult foster care agent Mary Ijong on the basis of maltreatment in September.
The DHS report said a staff member under Ijong choked a vulnerable adult (VA) client.
The report also said Ijong had violated services relating to health, service, licensing and more in the report.
One portion of the report claims Ijong had registered her foster home under an apartment address.
Ijong eventually moved her services to a house on 38th Street NW but DHS claimed her primary residency was still at the prior apartment, which is an automatic violation and removal of a care license.
KIMT spoke with Ejong on Monday to get her side of the story.
Ejong said the allegations against her are not true and that abuse never took place at her care home.
"This judgement they are judging me is based on allegation. No evidence. Based on allegation that has some other things I do not understand in it but there is no evidence and I am not afraid to fight this case. I am not afraid to fight the case because neglect abuse it is not part of my life," Ejong said.
KIMT has reached out to DHS for comment but have not yet heard back.