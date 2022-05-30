Fleet Farm honors the fallen with Taps Across America

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A Med City store took a break from business as usual to recognize those who paid the ultimate price protecting our country.
A local bugler sounded taps following a minute of silence at Rochester's Fleet Farm Monday afternoon. The ceremony was part of Taps Across America, an initiative started in 2020 when picnics, parades, and other Memorial Day events were canceled because of COVID.
Fleet Farm's Wendy Betts tells KIMT the company is proud to partner with Taps Across America for the second year in a row.
"It is a terrific opportunity for Fleet Farm to join in on that. We support all of our service members, and we're so happy to be able to honor those who gave their lives for our country," Betts said.
"Fleet Farm joined in last year at a few of our stores, and it went so well that they decided to roll it out to all of our stores," said Betts.
Chief Retail Operations Officer Nick Widi shares Fleet Farm's coordination with Taps Across America offers communities across the country an accessible day to mark Memorial Day.
“Taps Across America brought the country together with a simple, unifying event. It offered everyone an opportunity to pause and remember fallen service members in the true spirit of Memorial Day,” said Nick Widi, Chief Retail Operations Officer, Fleet Farm. “We’re honored to support this event not just by participating, but also by increasing the number of locations where our communities can join together in preserving the legacy of this important American tradition.”