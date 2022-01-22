Flames cause heavy damage at UPS facility in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Fire caused extensive damage to a Rochester warehouse Saturday night.
Crews were called to the UPS Warehouse in the 1600 block of Opportunity Road NW around 11 pm and arrived to find flames visible on the outside of the building and multiple trucks on fire at a loading dock on the north end of the building. Firefighters were told there might have been someone still inside the warehouse.
As the flames were extinguished, a search of the warehouse was done and no one was found inside. Rotary saws were used to get inside the cargo area of several trucks that were on fire. Pulver Towing was also called in to use a heavy wrecker to move two delivery vans away from the warehouse.
One firefighter was injured in this incident but did not need to be taken to the hospital.
Rochester Police Department, Rochester Public Utilities, MN Energy, Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service, Stewartville Fire Department, and Byron Fire Department all assisted with the fire. Its cause is still under investigation.