Firearm safety in Minnesota: Here's what the DNR teaches

KIMT NEWS 3 - Minnesota Democrats at the state capitol are renewing efforts to expand background checks and enact a 'red flag' law in response to the fatal shootings in Buffalo, Uvalde, Ames, and elsewhere in the past few weeks.
The 'red flag law' would allow the courts to take a person's firearms if they're deemed a harm to themselves or others. 19 states already have measures in place like this.
Here in the Midwest, it's common for the younger generations to seek out gun ownership for things like hunting, or trap shooting.
In Minnesota, students age 11 and older are able to complete their hunter safety course - and there are three ways to earn it.
Students 14 and older have the option to take it fully online, 11 and older have the option to either take a hybrid course - online and in-person - or fully in-person.
There are four rules of firearm safety taught across the board by the Minnesota DNR:
1. Treat every firearm as if it were loaded.
2. Always point the muzzle in a safe direction.
3. Be sure of your target and beyond.
4. Keep your finger off the trigger and outside the trigger guard until ready to shoot.
These courses aren't just for students who are wanting to hunt.
"We have students that take the class that aren't ever going to hunt," said Southwest Regional Training Officer Jen Mueller. "We have students that are babysitters that maybe just want to learn how to handle a gun. Or maybe they want to know - if they're at a friends house and they come across a firearm - what to do with that firearm. So we have students that take firearm safety for a number of different reasons - not just hunting education."
At the end of the courses, student participate in a "field day" which consists of seven required scenario-based training opportunities.