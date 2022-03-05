Final night of Social Lights canceled due to storm threat

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The final night of Social Lights has been canceled due to the ongoing threat of severe weather.
"The Rochester Downtown Alliance (RDA), in consultation with the National Weather Service and the Rochester Police Department, decided the threat of severe weather was too great throughout the day to continue with the event safely and decided to cancel the event," a statement said.
-----
The Rochester Downtown Alliance (RDA) says it is cancelling Social Lights FAM JAM on Saturday.
RDA issued a statement Friday which said:
“The threat of severe inclement weather is high early in the day, with possible lightning and strong wind gusts predicted. Safety at an event is a priority for RDA staff and the weather presents a hazard to that wellbeing. A second potential storm is being monitored by the National Weather Service. The RDA will decide about the last night of Social Lights by 9 am March 5.”
Social Lights FAM JAM was scheduled to take place from 1 to 4 pm Saturday. Regular Social Lights festivities would take place from 4 to 10 pm Saturday, pending RDA’s decision.