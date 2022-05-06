Fiery crash in Rochester leads to hospitalization, arrest

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A vehicle crash that resulted in a car catching fire ended with brothers potentially facing charges for DUI.
Officers were sent to the 4200 block of Main Ave. SE. after a report that a car had left the roadway, struck a tree and caught fire.
The driver was out of the car when authorities arrived and the man, who had some head and hand injuries, showed signs of intoxication.
That’s when the subject’s brother, who also showed signs of impairment, approached officers.
Police said it appears the two brothers were racing each other at the time of the crash.
The brothers have been identified as Jorge Alejandro Mosquera Molina, 38, of Rochester, and Jorge Mosquera, 34, of Rochester.