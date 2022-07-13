Facebook post leads to location of stolen kettle corn trailer and the arrest of a Rochester man

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A popcorn trailer belonging to Papa J’s Kettle Corn has been recovered and a 48-year-old Rochester man is in custody.
The sheriff’s office said it was reported stolen Monday from the 200 block of 6th St. SW. in Eyota.
A caller said she saw a Facebook post about the theft and believed it was spray-painted and was sitting in a driveway in the 1900 block of Badger Ct. SE. in Marion Township.
A deputy was able to confirm it was the stolen trailer and it led to the arrest of Izaak Parker, who lives at the address.
A search warrant was executed and all the stolen items from inside the trailer were located.
On Tuesday, Parker was taken into custody during a traffic stop and is facing charges of felony possession of the stolen property, tampering with a motor vehicle and fourth-degree damage to property.