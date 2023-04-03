 Skip to main content
Evacuation, $300K in damage after fire Monday at Rochester men's facility

  • Updated
Rochester Fire Department

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A residential men’s facility had to be evacuated and the building sustained $300,000 in damage due to a fire early Monday.

The Rochester Fire Department responded to 4800 48th St. NE. at Oakridge Meridian Center just before 3 a.m. and found an active fire. 

“An area on the 1st floor suffered moderate fire damage to one room due to heat extending from the flue into a wall and ceiling

space. Fire crews opened up wall space around the chimney on all levels to confirm no further

fire extension. No further extension was found,” the fire department said.

No injuries were reported. 

