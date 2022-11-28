Empty vehicle found in median on Highway 14 leads to Rochester man being arrested

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 21-year-old Rochester man is facing DUI charges following a crash early Sunday morning that left authorities searching for the driver.
The sheriff’s office said it found a vehicle just after 2 a.m. upside down in the median at Highway 14 and County Rd. 3 in Kalmar Township.
Deputies didn’t locate anyone inside the vehicle and were concerned someone may have been ejected.
Eventually, a bystander said they saw a man walking near 10th Ave. NE in Byron. The man, Fabian Lucas, was located wearing muddy jeans with bloody hands and smelled of alcohol. He admitted to drinking and was taken into custody.