Duct tape, a dolly and a tarp: How investigators made an arrest in the death of Tia Arleth

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 41-year-old man with a criminal history is facing charges in the death of Tia Arleth, including supplying fentanyl that authorities believed killed her and for allegedly moving her corpse.

Timothy Loftus, of Rochester, has been in custody since July 15 on other charges, including drugs and a felon in possession of a firearm.

Authorities said Arleth was known to last be alive on May 30 and her body was found around three weeks later June 17.

“It’s a very complex case,” Olmsted County Attorney Mark Ostrem said. “It appears she probably died at Loftus’ home, and at some point, he moved the body.”

Her body was discovered in an advanced state of decomposition under a tarp along CR2 and 70th avenue NE in Haverhill Township.

Ostrem said cell phone data tracked Loftus to the area where the body was found.

“There’s a whole lot of evidence we have to put together,” he said. “It’s like a 1,000-piece puzzle.”

The maximum sentence for Loftus’ charges is 25 years in prison.

Court documents lay out how investigators came to charge Loftus.

“The deceased individual was wrapped in a blue tarp and was secured with a rope, a tie-down strap and duct tape. A hypodermic needle was located on the body, as well as a small plastic bag containing a pill,” the criminal complaint stated.

A dolly cart that was found near the body was also identified as one that was previously in Loftus’ garage.

A search warrant was conducted June 23, and duct tape and a rope matching what was found on Arleth’s body was found.

Authorities spoke with Loftus on multiple occasions, and he claimed he rarely talked to her and that she had left his house 20 minutes after arriving on May 29. Phone records show that the two messaged each other more than 100 times in the month of May.

A person who was in jail in early June spoke with authorities on July 11 and said that on June 9, he went to Loftus’ house and was told that Loftus had given Arleth heroin and fentanyl. He also said that her body was located in a trailer near the residence.

On June 9, a doorbell camera captured a blue tarp being placed into a white trailer. The trailer returned around 90 minutes later without the blue tarp. Cell phone data showed Loftus in the area where her body was found for about 9-10 minutes.