Downtown Rochester DoubleTree closes Monday, will be turned into dorms

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The DoubleTree hotel in downtown Rochester announced it will be closing its doors on Monday. The hotel is slated to be redeveloped into dorms for University of Minnesota - Rochester.
Owner Andy Chafoulias said, “There were a lot of factors to consider in making this decision. I feel strongly in the value of repositioning the asset into student housing and the powerful and positive impact that it will have on the downtown core.”
Both Pescara and Cafe Steam will remain open during the renovations.
When completed, the hotel will be transformed into a 403 bed student housing facility, which will be ready by Fall of 2023.