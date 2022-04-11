Discovery Walk construction causes shuffle for Jefferson Lines bus service

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Downtown construction is disrupting bus service taking passengers in and out of the Med City.
As work on DMC's Discovery Walk project gets underway at the intersection of 2nd Avenue and 6th Street SW, the spot where Jefferson Lines riders are typically picked up and dropped off has become inaccessible to the company's 45-foot buses. With the area expected to be blocked off through at least June, Jefferson Lines is having to stop a few blocks away from the Sinclair Gas Station where tickets are purchased.
While the company says it was notified construction was getting started just last week, Director of Sales Kevin Pursey is confident the lack of advanced coordination with the city was simply an oversight.
"Rochester has always been a good partner for us, but you've got many cooks in the kitchen when you have these things," Pursey said. "We understand there are a lot of moving parts, and we'll do the best we can, and make sure we communicate that with our agent and with our drivers."
Jefferson Lines expects its new stop down the street will work for the time being, allowing buses to maneuver safely instead of squeezing in near construction. However, Pursey tells KIMT the prospect of confusion among the travelers and patients Jefferson Lines shuttles remains a lingering concern.
"I think if there's concerns, it would be passengers getting confused, not going to where they need to go, and missing the bus." Pursey continued, "it's not right next to the ticket agency... there's a parking lot in between that, and so if the passenger goes the wrong direction, or something else like that, or gets distracted, they could miss the schedule."
Monday marked the first day Jefferson Lines operated from its adjusted pick-up spot. Pursey says the company will have to see how things play out for now, and if not, communicate with the city to find a better solution.