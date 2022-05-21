DFL endorses re-election of Ellison for Attorney General and Simon for Secretary of State

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Democratic leaders in Minnesota made a pair of important picks in two of the state's biggest races of this year's midterm elections Saturday afternoon during the second day of the DFL state convention at the Mayo Civic Center.
The DFL party endorsed Keith Ellison for Attorney General.
During his acceptance speech Ellison said this election is a ‘make or break’ moment for our nation.
He says he will continue fighting for justice and inclusion, and to making sure every Minnesotan has the resources to experience true prosperity.
“We believe that you - and only you - have the right to control your own body. And we believe that you should be able to drop your child off at school without fearing that they're gonna be harassed and bullied because of the bathroom that they want to use,” says Ellison.
If re-elected Ellison hopes to promote a multi-racial democracy while working toward a more just criminal justice system.
“We believe we have to turn to each other not on each other,” he adds.
The DFL is also formally endorsing Steve Simon to keep his role as Minnesota's Secretary of State. After being introduced by his wife Leah and daughter Hannah, Simon shared his desire to protect the right to vote and defend democracy.
Simon says the the last three elections were moments of pride for Minnesota, which saw the nation's highest voter turnout in 2016, 2018, and 2020.
“Every ballot is physical evidence of a person's voice, and that is such a powerful thing,” says Simon.
Changes Simon would like to see if given another term include introducing an auto-voter registration system and restoring voting rights for ex-cons.
“Democracy is never a final achievement, it is a call to an untiring effort… We are Minnesotans, we are Americans, and together we can and I know together we will,” Simon says.
The 2022 DFL state convention will wrap up Sunday beginning at 10 a.m.