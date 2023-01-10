Dead male found in Rochester park, gun located near the body

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police are investigating a fatal shooting in northwest Rochester.
Police were called just before 8 am Tuesday about a male lying against the building near the ice rink at Manor Park. Officers went to do a welfare check and say they found a deceased 20-year-old male from Rochester with an apparent fatal gunshot wound. Police say a firearm was found near the body.
The Rochester Police Department says it is working with the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause and manner of death.
An investigation is underway but police say there is no danger to the public at this time.
Manor Park is located on the west side of Rochester south of Highway 14.