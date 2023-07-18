Dead body found for a second consecutive day in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police are investigating after a dead body was found overnight in a tent.
The Rochester Police Department says it got a report around 3 am Tuesday about an unresponsive man inside a tent located in trees near the entrance to Soldiers Field Park.
Investigators say they are working with the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office to identify the man and determine the cause and manner of death.
No additional information has been released but police say there is no danger to the public at this time.
The body of missing man Wade Gordon, age 39. was discovered Monday in Byron.