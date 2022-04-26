Crime Crisis event in Rochester happening today after controversial cancellation

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Center for the American Experiment "Crime Crisis" event was scheduled to happen last month at the Rochester Golf and Country Club. The country club then made a controversial last-minute decision to cancel the event.
Tuesday evening, the rescheduled event is happening at The Rochester Event Center from 4:30-6 p.m.
The organization's chairman, Fran Bradley, said the country club's cancellation came as a surprise to him and all the attendees. In March, 50 people were at the door waiting to go in when they heard of the cancellation.
The "Crime Crisis" event will focus on discussion of building community trust and safe neighborhoods, current crimes, and how to reduce crime.
Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson and Police Chief Jim Franklin will be on the discussion panel - as well as, Jeff Nest, a 20-year veteran of the FBI.
"I'm just looking for - let's understand the phenomenon of crime - because it's scary stuff," said Bradley. "I mean, I don't think anybody wants to leave their front door unlocked anymore. I come from a farm background and we never thought about locking doors. So there's a change that crime has brought. And I think the community needs the opportunity to have these kinds of things to be more educated and, probably, more proactive."
The country club made it's decision to cancel after some people expressed concerns over the topics of discussion.
Bradley says his organization doesn't view these topics as controversial and is concerned with the precedent this incident may set.
"I would defend to the end your right to express it and to have events that you express it. I fail to understand - and I feel bad for our community. If this thing infects our community, and we somehow squash the right to speak the first amendment, we're headed in a very bad direction. And I feel like that's what happened here - and we're still feeling some effects," said Bradley.
He said The Center for the American Experiment filed a lawsuit against the country club for breach of contract. Bradley said one of the attorneys involved said the lawsuit is proceeding.
KIMT News 3 did reach out to the Rochester Golf and Country Club for comment and have not heard back.
People are invited to show up at the door to the event tonight, it will be $5 to attend.