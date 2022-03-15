Court docs: Rochester shooting occurred after teens vandalized a bus stop; 1 pulled knife on the shooter

ROCHESTER, Minn. A shooting over the weekend in Rochester began with some teens vandalizing a bus stop and ended with a 15-year-old being shot in the groin after he allegedly pulled a knife on the shooter.
Police said a deputy was flagged down Sunday when a citizen pointed out a 13-year-old boy who was running down the street. He learned the boy, along with three others, had broken the window on a bus stop. Moments later, the deputy heard a gunshot.
The victim was unable to give a complete statement but said he had vandalized the bus stop before they ran through a backyard when a man said, “I’m going to shoot you." A shot was then fired.
The man, identified as Steven Hart, 66, called police from his home and said he was the shooter. He said the victim had pulled a knife on him before he shot. The victim was found in possession of a knife.
Documents state the victim was shot in the testicles and he may lose his reproductive organs entirely.
Hart is facing a charge of assault.