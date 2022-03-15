 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...

* WHAT...Visibilities under a half mile at times.

* WHERE...Much of the northwest half of the state.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing fog with very minor ice or frost
accumulations on elevated surfaces is possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

&&

Court docs: Rochester shooting occurred after teens vandalized a bus stop; 1 pulled knife on the shooter

  • Updated
  • 0
Steven Hart

Steven Hart/Olmsted Co. Adult Detention Center. 

ROCHESTER, Minn. A shooting over the weekend in Rochester began with some teens vandalizing a bus stop and ended with a 15-year-old being shot in the groin after he allegedly pulled a knife on the shooter.

Police said a deputy was flagged down Sunday when a citizen pointed out a 13-year-old boy who was running down the street. He learned the boy, along with three others, had broken the window on a bus stop. Moments later, the deputy heard a gunshot.

The victim was unable to give a complete statement but said he had vandalized the bus stop before they ran through a backyard when a man said, “I’m going to shoot you." A shot was then fired.

The man, identified as Steven Hart, 66, called police from his home and said he was the shooter. He said the victim had pulled a knife on him before he shot. The victim was found in possession of a knife.

Documents state the victim was shot in the testicles and he may lose his reproductive organs entirely.

Hart is facing a charge of assault. 

Recommended for you