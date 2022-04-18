COLD CASE: It's been 15 years since April Sorensen was killed in Rochester

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...North central Iowa. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 5 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&