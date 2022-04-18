COLD CASE: It's been 15 years since April Sorensen was killed in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Police Department is once again bringing cold cases back to the forefront.
"Fifteen years ago on April 17, 2007, April Jean Sorensen was killed in her home in northwest Rochester. A TV technician arrived at the house for a scheduled visit at 12:30 p.m. and saw smoke coming through a window. He immediately called 911. First Responders arrived on scene and determined that the fire was not an accident. Once the fire was extinguished, April’s body was discovered in her bedroom. Autopsy reports confirmed that she had been stabbed and strangled to death," police said.
Sorensen was 27 at the time of her death.
"She was close with her family. They shared a love for running and ran several races together. April had no enemies and was very well liked by everyone. Her death was untimely and a huge loss for her family, friends and our community. Anyone with any information about this case is asked to call Sergeant Eric Boynton at (507) 328-2729 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477," police said.