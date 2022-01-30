Closing of Rochester YMCA 'devastating loss for this whole community'

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The YMCA in Rochester is celebrating it's final days in The Med City this weekend. On Sunday, the gym and fitness center had a celebration to mark the end of it's long run in Rochester.
Heidi Dube has been coming to the Rochester YMCA for decades. She has fond memories of the gym and fitness center.
"I remember coming here as a kid for field trips and for fun nights and they use to have a New Year's Eve party. I miss this from childhood."
Dube will miss what the YMCA has to offer.
"I've been a member here. I love the track that they have upstairs. I come here with my daughters to swim and we've made so many fun memories here. I think it's a huge devastating loss for this whole community. I don't think there's anyone celebrating this right now."
The Rochester YMCA is closing due to impacts from covid-19. In a press release the YMCA says the pandemic has affected on how it best operates to meet the community's needs.
Long time member Edward Cohen has also been coming here for decades. He'll now need to find another gym.
"It's been a great resource and plan B will not be nearly as convenient," Cohen tells KIMT News 3.
Once the YMCA officially closes, Cohen plans to join 125 Live. After Sunday, community members will have a final chance to get in their last lap or rep. Executive director Andrew Hoffman is thankful for their support.
"I think the big thing is we just really want to thank the viewers for really supporting the YMCA over the years. All the great memories through this time, we really had the chance to connect with so many members and past members, donors, and just really want to say thank you for that."
The YMCA isn't leaving Rochester entirely. It's early childhood learning center will still be open. The company is also looking to have partnerships in The Med City.