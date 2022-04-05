Closing arguments begin in Iman murder trial, who is accused of killing Garad Roble

ROCHESTER, Minn. - After a week of testimony, closing arguments are underway in the Ayub Iman murder trial.
Ayub Abucar Hagi Iman, 25 of Rochester, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder for the shooting death of Garad Roble.
Iman and Muhidin Omar Abukar, 33, of Rochester, are both accused of killing Roble, who was found shot to death in March 2019.
Abukar's first trial for second-degree murder ended in a hung jury. His retrial is set to begin on May 16.
The prosecution argues that Abukar and Iman killed Roble, before dumping his body near Gamehaven Park off of 45th St. SE.