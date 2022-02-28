City of Rochester seeks ways to fund infrastructure needs

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The City of Rochester is looking for ways to fund key infrastructure needs in the coming years.
The city is facing a long-term, multi-million-dollar annual shortfall in paying for flood control, street repair, and sidewalk improvements. Local leaders are already working to extend Rochester .5% local sales tax, which will need to be approved by state lawmakers and Med City residents before being implemented.
However, even if it's approved, the tax won't cover all necessary expenses.
"Honestly, I think it's beyond time that we start talking with our state legislature in a more structured way," said Rochester City Council Member Nick Campion. "This is not a Rochester problem, frankly. This is every community in Minnesota, and having talked to a number of people from other communities around the nation, just literally every community has this problem."
The city could turn toward measures including property assessments, or fees related to storm water and natural gas to address the financial shortfall. Several council members expressed support for these infrastructure-funding measures, believing they're a useful way to pay for expenses without relying on property tax increases.
"There's things we want to do with roads that we just don't have the money for, and this long-term strategy of diversification and new methods, whether it be franchise fees, and right now the local sales tax option, these are good ways for us to fund these kind of invisible, but very important asset improvements or asset management expenses that we have as a municipality," said Council Member Patrick Keane.