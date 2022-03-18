City of Rochester plans to start work on new Park and Ride facility in Northwest Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Public transit users will soon have another commuting option to downtown Rochester, with construction on a new 'Park and Ride’' facility in the near future.
The city of Rochester is in the process of building the first city-owned Park and Ride facility.
The new location will be at the 75th St. NW and Highway 52 interchange.
Those who work downtown will be able to leave their cars at this facility and board buses that will take you to downtown Rochester and St. Mary's Hospital through RPT express routes.
There are currently 4 Park and Ride locations in the transit system, including the IBM campus where the city currently leases 350 parking stalls.
Transit operation specialist Bradley Bobbitt says this will create more capacity for that route.
“Folks coming from up north, they won't have to come quite as far into town, they'll get off the highway a little earlier, it's also a little closer to some of the neighborhoods up in the northwest part of town, for those who might drive right to the park and ride and come downtown,” he explains.
It will also create less traffic downtown.
“Keeping cars and traffic out of downtown, it also makes it for those folks who work downtown don't have to look or pay for a parking space, they can hop on bus, not deal with traffic and frustration they can come right downtown or St. Mary's hospital,” Bobbitt adds.
The city is working on the design for the facility which is expected to have a capacity of nearly 500 vehicles - with construction expected early next year.
The city partners with the Minnesota Department of Transportation on this project.
Funding for the 1.6 million dollar project comes from a federal grant.
The city is also seeking input on its 5-year Transit Development Plan to improve transit services in Rochester.