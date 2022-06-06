City of Rochester gets ready to celebrate the life of former Mayor Chuck Hazama

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The city of Rochester is getting ready to finally celebrate the life of former Mayor Chuck Hazama.
Hazama died in late November of last year but a memorial service has been held off by his family until this summer.
Hazama was elected as mayor in 1979 and served until 1995. He left a lasting impact on the city through his effort to secure funding for Rochester's flood control project after devastating flooding in 1978.
He also helped launch RochesterFest as well as revitalize downtown.
His friend of more than 40 years John Wade commended his spirit saying, "His energy and commitment to getting things done - whatever the challenge might have been to overcome, to make something happen, whether it was a positive like Rochesterfest or a tremendous environment and period of economic growth and development he was tenacious about making things happen."
Wade, who is currently serving as president of RAEDI, says it's important to mark the passing of those who've had such a big impact on our community.
He said, "For those that have served the greater good like Chuck Hazama did with such vigor and success is always worth honoring those people and to really recognize the critical contributions that people like Chuck Hazama made to this community."
The celebration of life is set to be held on Saturday, June 18, at the Congregational Church UCC beginning at 11am. There will also be a visitation at the church the evening befor3e, June 17, from 4pm-7pm.
In addition, the city of Rochester is holding a memorial tree planting at Hazama Gateway Plaza. It's scheduled for Tuesday, June 21, at 1:30pm.