City of Rochester extends its goose population management efforts to Quarry Hill

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The resident goose population has been a problem in Med City parks, creating messes on walking trails.
The City of Rochester implemented its geese management plan last year.
After reviewing issues that came to their attention, the Rochester Parks and Recreation Department made the decision to add Quarry Hill Nature Center to their plan to address the geese population.
Four parks already have a management plan including Soldiers Field, Silver Lake, Foster Arend and Cascade Lake.
There are several methods of egg addling. Last year eggs were coated with oil, which will keep them from hatching.
This year, the Humane Society of the U.S. is recommending a method of replacing live eggs with a ceramic egg.
Paul Widman, Director of Parks and Rec wants people to know this is the most humane method for managing the population.
“We're not trying to eliminate the geese population from Rochester, we're trying to get a humane balance between park participants, human participants, and wildlife, and right now we're way out of balance,” he explains.
Widman says there is a difference between geese that migrate here in winter, and resident geese.
“There are no predators - they live here year round, and so the population has grown to the point we have a lot of conflict. Geese droppings are the biggest complaint we get in the park systems by far,” says Widman.
At the end of the incubation cycle, the Parks and Rec Department would collect all eggs, which prompts the geese to go on migration.
Widman says this process is a long effort that could take several years to see a difference.
The goose addling process will begin early or mid April, weather depending.