City of Rochester awarded $1M to support 'promising ideas'

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The city of Rochester on Tuesday was awarded a $1M prize from Bloomberg Philanthropies in an innovation competition that supports the cities’ most promising ideas.
Fifteen cities from 13 countries were awarded financial prizes.
“Rochester has the opportunity to enter a three-year implementation period with a $1 million grant and robust technical assistance,” the city said in a press release.
“Our co-designers and project partners were essential to the development of the project proposal and are key to our community’s future success. Collectively, we are committed to creating a model that can be effective here and also replicated across the country and globe. Our focus is on building community all people at a time,” highlights Chao Mwatela, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Director.
Team #rochmn celebrated the @BloombergDotOrg Global Mayors Challenge announcement together this morning! pic.twitter.com/LxXiZFJr89— City of Rochester MN (@CityofRochMN) January 18, 2022