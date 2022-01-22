City leaders sign agreement to reactivate Downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Local leaders are looking to bring a spark to the Med City with a deal creating more to do in Downtown Rochester.
The Rochester City Council approved a $500,000 agreement with the Rochester Downtown Alliance this week, aimed at activating public spaces in the heart of the city. Outdoor areas have played a big role in keeping people connected during the pandemic, according to city staff, with indoor spaces proving more susceptible to spreading coronavirus.
"Since the advance of COVID-19, outdoor public spaces have become increasingly critical to communities by providing opportunities for social connection, platforms for building equity and attracting pedestrian traffic for downtown businesses," read a memo to the Rochester City Council.
The reactivation agreement is set to liven up the downtown area with both familiar and fresh entertainment options over the next few years, according to RDA Executive Director Holly Masek.
"The Sidewalk Sessions Concert Pop-Up series will be coming back, and we'll be trying new things as well, like artists-led tours around downtown, and an outdoor ping pong table at Peace Plaza, and possibly even a bocce court."
Enhanced greenery and art-making opportunities will also be around Rochester thanks to the agreement, along with murals created by Minnesota-based artists through a new grant program, beautifying downtown.
"The other wonderful thing about mural programs, as we've seen them in other cities, is that they really invite discovery of a city. Once you see one mural, you start to notice another mural, and then before you know it, you're on a treasure hunt looking for them," Masek said.
To the delight of drivers, the deal includes an extension of the city's two-hour free parking program at downtown ramps through April, making it more convenient for shoppers to stop at multiple Med City businesses in one swift trip.
"Two hours is, we think, a really nice invitation to spend a little bit of time downtown. It also works really well if you park at, say, 3:01 P.M., and then you can spend the rest of the evening downtown and never move your car - enjoy happy hour, enjoy some shopping, and have a good night," said Masek.
RDA's activation efforts will also reach Rochester's riverfront, with plans for additional seating, firepits, and a coffee vendor in the works. The reactivation agreement will be funded by money granted to the City of Rochester through the American Rescue Plan.