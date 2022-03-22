Child porn sends Rochester man to federal prison for 17 years

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – A Rochester man is going to spend 17 years in federal prison for producing child pornography.
Arkady Pavlovich Pichurin, 27, was sentenced Tuesday in Minnesota Federal Court for pleaded guilty to producing sexually explicit images and videos of a minor. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the State of Minnesota says Pichurin contacted a victim between 9 and 10 years old using a variety of instant messaging and texting services, including Snapchat, then lied about his age and identity to carry out his sexual exploitation of the minor.
Court documents state Pichurin admitted to using similar tactics to sexually exploit and produce pornographic images and videos of more than 20 minors. He also had thousands of images depicting sexual abuse of infants and toddlers and bestiality.
After serving his federal prison sentence and paying $5,000 to the Domestic Trafficking Victims Fund, Pichurin will serve 25 years of supervised release.
This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the FBI and the Rochester Police Department, with substantial assistance from the Olmsted County Attorney’s Office.
Pichurin has also pleaded guilty to 10 counts of possession of child porn in Olmsted County District Court. His sentencing on those state charges is scheduled for April 4.