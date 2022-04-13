Channel One to expand 'unique' prepared meals program with new grant funding

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Channel One Regional Food Bank is receiving a boost for an innovative program sharing fresh meals with people facing food insecurity.
Feeding America is awarding the organization $200,000 to expand its Minnesota Central Kitchen initiative in Rochester and surrounding communities. The program provides high-quality meals prepared by Med City restaurants like Cameo and Forager Brewery using items collected by the food bank, distributed by community organizations including The Landing and Jeremiah Program.
Last fall, Channel One became the first food bank to take Minnesota Central Kitchen outside of the Twin Cities, where it was started by Second Harvest Heartland. The organization has since been serving 6,000 prepared meals to people in need per month.
Channel One Director of Development and Communications Jessica Sund tells KIMT prepared meal service plays an important role in meeting the needs of people who may be homeless, homebound, or unable to cook their own food. It's a lesson she came to understand firsthand when speaking with local mothers participating in the initiative.
"Some women were saying they're all alone, they're raising these kids by themselves, you know, there's no help, there is no family. So when they get these prepared meals that are healthy, and not just processed fast food, these healthy, meaningful meals that their kids love, they feel like they've had another person in the house that day," Sund said. "It means the world to them, because then they can give attention to their children who have missed them as they are helping them with their homework, and not have to worry about dinner."
The Boundless Collaboration grant from Feeding America will also allow Channel One to help food banks set up Minnesota Central Kitchen programs up north in Duluth.
"It's amazing. The dream is that Feeding America thinks this is such an amazing program that they're wanting to take what we've learned, the process of how to implement it in other communities, small communities, large communities, and really it could potentially be a program that could be nationwide," said Sund.
If you're interested in receiving prepared meals through the Minnesota Central Kitchen program, Channel One encourages you to reach out to its community partners handling distribution, which you can find by following this link.