Catalytic converter thefts on the rise - again - in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise, again, in Olmsted County.
Trucks belonging to the U.S. Department of Agriculture had catalytic converters stolen form them over the weekend.
Rochester law enforcement agencies are reporting five catalytic converters were stolen from three trucks totaling $12,000.
Captain James Schueller explained, "Especially in the last two or three days we've seen a bunch of reports coming up in the county again about catalytic converters getting stolen."
The sheriff's office says motor homes have been the most recent targets of theft but the department is still hopeful by locally distributing 250 anti-theft prevention kits from the state it will help deter criminals.
"We haven't had anyone that's got one of the kits contact us and say, "I had a kit and it still got stolen". So, I think that's a good thing. Especially if
they're putting the warning on the car window saying this car is marked," he said.
The department is asking anyone who can keep their car in a locked garage to do so, if you don't have a garage, keep your vehicle in a well lit area with a camera if possible.
Schueller added, "Anything you can do to help especially if you have cameras. I know, not from local, but I've seen online vehicles that people had motion alerts on their cameras and caught someone getting under their vehicle and they were able go out an interrupt it. Of course, don't take the law into your own hands, but if you can trigger your car alarm or start yelling to get them out from underneath your car anything like that's going to help."
A fourth truck belonging to Freedom Medical also had a converter stolen in the Rochester area.