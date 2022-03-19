Cans for Kids collection drive raises money for Ronald McDonald House families

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Three times a year the Ronald McDonald House in Rochester partners with McNeilus to collect ‘Cans for Kids’
The house collects pop tabs all year round - but wanted to find a way to make use of the whole can.
Collected cans are brought to McNeilus Steel and recycled - proceeds are then turned directly back to the Ronald McDonald House.
Kristine Kersting with Mcneilus Truck and Manufacturing says every can counts.
“There's a lot of people that say 'I just have one little grocery bag' and we tell them, a lot of those one little grocery bags add up to a lot, so every little bit makes a difference so we appreciate it.”
During the pandemic the house was not able to have as many families staying there but continued supporting families outside of the house.
“We've had employees who've actually stayed at the house with their children, so it is meaningful and it's important,” Kersting adds.
Cans will be turned over on Monday. The fluctuation of the price of aluminum determines how much is raised.
Over the years the drive has collected 45,000 pounds of cans, resulting in $22,000 raised for The Ronald McDonald House.
The next Cans for Kids collection drive will be Saturday, June 11th from 8 am to noon.