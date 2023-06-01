Bus driver walkout could start Monday in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A union walkout could disrupt Rochester Public Transit (RPT) service as soon as Monday.
A statement from RPT says mediation with Amalgamated Transit Worker Union Local 1005, which represents RPT bus drivers, is scheduled to begin on Monday. The goal of the mediation is a new contract for the bus drivers.
RPT says if that mediation ends without an agreement, a work stoppage could happen without notice as soon as Monday.
RPT says ZIPS paratransit service will not be affected because it is sub-contracted to a private third party and will continue, uninterrupted, providing transportation services in the event of a work stoppage by ATU drivers. Most regular weekday routes and direct routes to park-and-ride locations as well as late evening and weekend bus service would have to be suspended.
In the event of a work stoppage, the City of Rochester will activate a contingency bus schedule to provide limited service Monday through Friday, from about 6 am to 7:30 pm. Routes 21, 22, 23, 25 and 26, which normally operate evenings, weekends and holidays, will operate on weekdays using the current timetable, adding one early morning trip on each route. Route 408 and Route 560X (serving the IBM and Fairgrounds Park & Ride) will also operate, but with reduced trip frequency. RPT will suspend all other routes, including direct service to Broadway North and RCTC Park & Ride facilities.
Contract negotiations have been going on since the fall of 2022 and the City of Rochester says it “expects the parties will work in good faith to come to an agreement that avoids impact to the many people who rely on Rochester Public Transit.”
Riders are being encouraged to check the RPT website, rptride.com, daily for up-to-date information.