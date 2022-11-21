Broken water pipe forces Stewartville to cancel classes

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A broken water pipe has canceled classes at Stewartville middle school and high school.
The Olmsted County Sheriff's office said it happened Sunday morning. Two to three inches of water was found in office ceilings, in the corridor and some other offices.
"We have been assessing the damage and are in the process of cleaning up. We will be making a determination regarding when classes will resume at the Middle School and High School later this afternoon," superintendent Belinda Selfors said.
"Our staff members are doing an outstanding job of working through this challenge. We also want to thank the City of Stewartville for sending a crew to assist us in getting the work done. Stewartville is an amazing community and when there are times of struggle, we come together to support each other."