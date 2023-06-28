BREAKING: Galleria set to reopen tomorrow at 10 a.m.

UPDATE - KIMT News 3 has spoken with Titan Development and is learning the Galleria at University Square will reopen Friday at 10 a.m.
The company says some stores will continue to remain closed to assess damage.
Original story below.
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Emergency crews responded to a structure fire on Wednesday at the Galleria at University Square.
The Rochester Fire Department were called to the Galleria at 7:39 a.m. after sprinkler systems were activated on the first and second floors.
According to a statement from RFD, black smoke could be seen coming from the roof when crews arrived.
Evacuation efforts inside the galleria had already started by then.
No injuries have been reported.
"Fire was located in the chimney exhaust system shared by both businesses. Crews used extinguishers, pressurized water cans, and dry chemical chimney bombs dropped into the chimney on the roof to extinguish most of the flames. Crews then spent several hours making access to various locations in the chimney system to put out remaining hotspots," the fire department said.
Officials on the scene confirmed that Chester's Bar and Grill was one of the restaurants affected by the fire.
Titan Development, the managing company of the Galleria says the building will remain closed until further notice as cleanup crews assess and remove the damages caused by water and smoke.