Braving the elements: When you have to work in the arctic air

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Not everyone has the luxury of working inside all day on these bitterly cold days. Tow truck drivers are among those who need to throw on some extra layers and head outdoors when the phone rings.
For three years, Christian Reister has been working at Pulver Towing. Regardless of the weather, Reister needs to work outside when needed to.
"Our main goal is to stay safe and stay warm. We obviously have our light duty calls, the police calls, the accidents, the impounds all that but along with the cold weather, we have a lot of truck problems out on the road," says Reister.
In this weather, Pulver Towing deals with a lot of different situations including gelled trucks and air systems that need to be thawed out.
"Without the truck running, the driver can't stay warm, we got to get them towed in, thawed out, and back on the road. "
Whether it's a truck or a car, Reister and his colleagues are always prepared, no matter what this cold weather brings them.
"When It's this cold we got guys around the clock at the shop ready for whatever. Layer up, stay warm, do what you have to. Do the job safely."
According to Reister, Pulver Towing is busy all year round regardless of the weather.