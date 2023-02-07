Bob's Trailer Court in Rochester finalizes eviction process

Tuesday was officially move-out day for those left at Bob's Trailer Court in Rochester.
Concerns for the well-being of those remaining there have been growing over the past couple of months, leading to authorities going there to help residents move out.
Back in November, access to water was cut off after a vandalism incident, and Rochester Fire Department has responded to recent fire outbreaks.
Last week electricity was turned off for all unauthorized tenants according to Olmsted County.
Neighbors living in the trailer court were given extra time to vacate if they needed more assistance moving their items.
One evicted tenant Willfredo Romero Gomez says despite the additional time and help being offered, it's still an extremely difficult situation.
He says,”I am lost right now, I'm not sure what I'm gonna do. I'm just taking it one step at a time, trying to figure out what my next move is gonna be."
According to Olmstead County, a total of six individuals were evicted.
Gomez also shares, “"We feel like they're just kicking us out on the street. The only time, that it seems like they're helping us out is on the day that we're getting put out. You know, if they were trying to help us, I figured that they would show up more than once instead of on the day that we're getting put out."
A representative from Olmstead County says one of their main priorities in dealing with the residents has been ensuring health and safety.