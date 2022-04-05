 Skip to main content
Bloody assault in Rochester results in 1 being hospitalized, another in custody

Police lights

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 40-year-old man was arrested after a bloody assault early Tuesday morning.

Abeirahman Sheeik-Yusuf, of Rochester, is facing multiple assault charges along with being a prohibited person in possession of a stun gun.

Authorities were called to 412 14th St. SE. at 1:10 a.m. and could hear someone yelling from a second-floor apartment.

Authorities forced the door open and found the suspect near the doorway with a knife in his hand. When he reached for a stun gun, officers handcuffed him.

A 52-year-old male was found inside the apartment with a laceration on his face and a cut on the back of his neck. He was taken to St. Marys.

