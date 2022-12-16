 Skip to main content
...Light Snow and Blowing Snow will Continue Today, Primarily
Over Northern Iowa...

.Light snow will persist across northern Iowa and could be
moderate at times along with areas of blowing snow. Visibilities
in snow and blowing snow will be reduced to one half mile or less
at times. Therefore, the advisory continues across far north
central Iowa through early this evening.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch.
Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Far North Central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. New snow and blowing
snow will significantly reduce visibility at times into tonight
keeping hazardous road conditions into this evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

BB gun brought to a Rochester middle school, situation is 'under control'

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A BB gun was brought to school Friday at Dakota Middle School, and the school's leadership said the situation is "under control."

Dakota Principal Levi Lundak released the following statement:

Dear Dakota families,

Dakota leadership is aware of and investigating a BB gun that was brought to school by a student. The situation is under control and students are not in danger.

We want to thank the students who saw the BB gun and brought it to leadership’s attention.

As parents and caregivers, you can help. Please take this opportunity to speak to your child(ren) about the importance of school safety. We want to encourage students to feel comfortable reporting any information they may have that may compromise their safety and the safety of others.

We also want to reiterate that School Board Policy 501 prohibits students from possessing, using, or distributing weapons. A “weapon” includes any object, device, or instrument designed as a weapon or through its use is capable of threatening or producing bodily harm or which may be used to inflict self-injury including, but not limited to, any firearm, whether loaded or unloaded; air guns; pellet guns; BB guns; rifles, pistols, stun guns; all knives; blades; clubs; metal knuckles; nunchucks (nunchaku); throwing stars; explosives; any combustible or flammable liquid; fireworks; tear gas, mace and other propellants; ammunition; poisons; chains; arrows; and objects that have been modified to serve as a weapon. Students are also prohibited from possessing, using, or distributing items that are intended to look like a weapon.

Working together we can maintain an environment where students are free to focus on learning. We appreciate the opportunity to serve your children and for the support you provide.

 

