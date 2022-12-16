BB gun brought to a Rochester middle school, situation is 'under control'

Weather Alert

...Light Snow and Blowing Snow will Continue Today, Primarily Over Northern Iowa... .Light snow will persist across northern Iowa and could be moderate at times along with areas of blowing snow. Visibilities in snow and blowing snow will be reduced to one half mile or less at times. Therefore, the advisory continues across far north central Iowa through early this evening. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Far North Central Iowa. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. New snow and blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility at times into tonight keeping hazardous road conditions into this evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. &&