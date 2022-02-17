Battling addiction: Meth use in southern Minnesota rising by 'astronomical proportions'

ROCHESTER, Minn.- With more people in Minnesota taking methamphetamine, drug and alcohol treatment centers in Rochester are seeing more people come to them for help, including Mn Adult & Teen Challenge.
"Rochester and southeastern Minnesota has a huge heroin and meth problem. But it has especially heightened after Covid," says its executive director Tom Truszinski.
Mn Adult & Teen Challenge is a place where people spend time recovering from drugs and alcohol. Truszinski is seeing more people come to the facility because of Meth.
"The isolation has caused many many people to medicate as they isolate and deal with this issue. We're seeing an increase to astronomical proportions."
Nick Patton is one of the clients who is using Mn Adult & Teen Challenge to recover from meth use. For the last 25 years, he's battled drug and alcohol addiction.
Since last April, he's been recovering from his meth usage.
"I was just around it. It was just a part of my life after going to prison, so I spent alot of time around it. I wasn't necessarily always using it until about the age 38 and it was just like once I did it, I was just like on a kraken from there."
Once Patton started using the drug, he says he would take meth consistently.
"If I take times off or take breaks from it, I always found my way. I think probably the last time I used it prior to coming in was probably about five or six months before I came here."
According to the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force, it's so far seized as much meth this year as it did last year. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety is also reporting 43 percent of drug arrests in 2021 were for meth.
"When people are isolating because of the pandemic, they're more worried about Covid than about their addiction," says Truszinski. "When they're dealing with their mental health issues and they're not healing in community, not going to support groups, not going to recovery, it's causing them to deal with it themselves."
Patton has since stopped doing meth and will be graduating from Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge this spring.
"This is a real problem. This is a family problem. This type of drug can destroy families, can tear apart the individual," says Patton. "We need to start fighting it and jail isn't the answer. Jail only gives these guys more access to people who are doing, selling it, and making it"
The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says they're dealing with meth related crimes now more than ever. They say it's an issue all throughout the entire state, with cases still open and ongoing in Olmsted County.
Just like Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge, Recovery is Happening is also seeing an increase in clients come to them for meth recovery.
The community center tells KIMT News 3 its dealing with the crisis as well as it can and it's peer support specialists are working hard to help recovering individuals.