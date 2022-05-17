Authorities: Woman uses bullhorn to yell at people in Rochester before crashing into wet concrete

ROCHESTER, Minn. - What began with a woman driving erratically and using a bullhorn to yell at people ended when she fled from authorities and crashed into wet concrete.
Authorities said it began at 4:38 p.m. when an officer attempted a traffic stop on a 53-year-old Rochester woman who has been involved in nine incidents since May 11.
The woman eventually crashed through barricades and went through wet concrete (for about 150 feet) near Broadway Ave.
The damage estimate is between $30,000-$40,000.
She was taken to St. Marys for a mental health evaluation and is facing charges of fleeing, first-degree damage to property, and no insurance.