Authorities in Rochester asking for public's help to ID robbery suspect

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Authorities are trying to identify a man who robbed a Shell gas station Thursday afternoon after threatening the clerk with a box cutter.
Police said it happened at 2:12 p.m. at 3610 River Rd. NE.
The suspect, a Black male around 5-foot-7 and 180 pounds, had a beard and was wearing sunglasses.
A female clerk was working when the man asked for cigarettes, and when she went to grab them, the man displayed a box cutter and demanded and stole money.
He left in black Ford F-150 with chrome trim and dark, tinted windows.