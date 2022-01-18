 Skip to main content
...Bitter Wind Chills Wednesday Morning Northern Iowa...

.Bitter cold air with temperatures around zero degrees over
northern Iowa with quickening, gusty winds will create wind chill
values less than 20 below zero early Wednesday morning. The winds
may also create shallow blowing and drifting snow in open, rural
areas, which could cause slick spots on roadways. Additional
bitter cold nights are forecast Thursday and Friday mornings.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
25 below zero.

* WHERE...North Central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures and wind chills Thursday and
Friday mornings will be lower than Wednesday morning. Late
tonight into Wednesday, shallow blowing and drifting snow will
be possible, especially in rural, open areas, and may create
slick spots on roadways.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

Authorities ID man found dead in Olmsted Co.; 2 others remain in critical condition

Police lights

EYOTA, Minn. - Authorities have released more information about a medical call where one person died and two others are in critical condition.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said that Brandon Mueller, 38, died after authorities were called early Saturday to the 500 block of Canyon Lane NW.

Two others, males aged 38 and 43, remain in critical condition.

Initially, carbon monoxide was believed to be a cause but a medical examiner said that was not the cause of death.

A responding deputy smelled gas upon arrival and Narcan was given to all three males and it helped one man regain consciousness.

The furnace was found to have multiple leaks but carbon monoxide was ruled out as a cause of death. Authorities are not ruling out that controlled substances played a part in the situation.

