Authorities ID man found dead in Olmsted Co.; 2 others remain in critical condition

EYOTA, Minn. - Authorities have released more information about a medical call where one person died and two others are in critical condition.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said that Brandon Mueller, 38, died after authorities were called early Saturday to the 500 block of Canyon Lane NW.
Two others, males aged 38 and 43, remain in critical condition.
Initially, carbon monoxide was believed to be a cause but a medical examiner said that was not the cause of death.
A responding deputy smelled gas upon arrival and Narcan was given to all three males and it helped one man regain consciousness.
The furnace was found to have multiple leaks but carbon monoxide was ruled out as a cause of death. Authorities are not ruling out that controlled substances played a part in the situation.