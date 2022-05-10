Attorney General Keith Ellison tours Rochester's Planned Parenthood facility

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Minnesota's Attorney General Keith Ellison stopped at the Med City's Planned Parenthood facility on Tuesday for a tour of the facility.
Ellison's visit comes as the United States' Supreme Court is set to potentially overturn Roe V Wade, which is the landmark 1973 decision that guarantees a federal right to an abortion for women, after a leaked draft opinion was leaked.
During the tour, Ellison reiterated to staff his belief in women's personal choice and said abortion is protected in Minnesota under the 1995 State Supreme Court case Doe V Gomez.
However, Ellison told KIMT he is worried that anti abortion "poison pill" bills could hinder legislation for years' to come if Roe V Wade is overturned.
Ellison said he would like to see the right to abortion added to the Minnesota Constitution.
"We do need to have a clear more definite source of authority than Doe V Gomez, although it is an excellent decision and we are prepared to defend it. I would like to see it put into the language of the Minnesota State Constitution, so we can take this out of the legislative cycle, which I am sure some people are itching to do," Ellison said.
At least one GOP gubernatorial candidate, Dr. Neil Shah, has said he wants to defund programs like Planned Parenthood if elected.