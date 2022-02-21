As temperatures fluctuate, an ice rescue specialist issues safety reminders

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As temperatures fluctuate from mild one day to freezing the next an ice rescue specialist is reminding us all what's needed if you're planning on heading out for winter activities.
Riverland Community Technical College Ice Rescue Specialist Sam Jaquith says while many ice fishers know they should have a personal flotation device on hand it's not all that's required.
"Mandatory, ice picks you've got to have them. Walking on the ice? Also, ice cleats. Another thing that I advise is a simple sounding staff," said Jaquith.
Along with the essentials Jaquith says there's a one-ten-one formula to keep in mind.
He says you'll have one minute to get your breathing under control if you fall through the ice.
You then have up to ten minutes of good muscle tone and movement to facilitate getting out of the water but after that ten minutes you'll no longer be able to get out on your own.
Finally you'll have up to one hour of survival time in the water but only if you're wearing a personal flotation device.
He added, "Early season or late season it's absolutely mandatory to have theses safety articles with you; simply because you have no idea how thick that ice is with the fluctuation in the temperatures. During nighttime it freezes, during the daytime it starts to thaw out again. The ice doesn't stay consistent."
Another simple life saving measure you can take is wearing your phone around your neck so you have easy access if you fall through the ice. You can also wear a whistle in case you need another way to signal for help.