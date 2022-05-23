As FBI reports spike in active shooter incidents, RPD prepares for the worst

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A report released by the FBI Monday afternoon shows active shooter incidents spiked across America last year.
The agency says there was a 52.5% increase in active shootings between 2020 and 2021, with a total of 103 people killed and 140 wounded (excluding gunmen) during 61 incidents in the United States. Those numbers represent a 96.8% jump compared to 2017, and a 171% increase in deaths from 2020.
While Rochester hasn't seen any active shooter incidents recently, RPD has been taking extra measures to prepare for that possibility. They include stress-induced and scenario-based training to give officers a sense of what an active shooter situation might feel like firsthand.
But most importantly, according to RPD Lt. Paul Gronholz, is a recent shift to conducting joint training exercises with other local first responders.
"If something were to happen in Rochester, it likely would not just be the Rochester Police Department responding. It's also the fire department, Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service, and of course, Olmsted County, State Patrol. We have other federal agencies here in Rochester that are likely to respond in an incident like that, and so that's why we need to train together." Lt. Gronholz continued, "being on the same page, it's important to try and save as many lives as we can."
Another significant pivot RPD has made is training officers to handle active shooter situations by themselves.
"That's a change from the past, where we waited for groups of officers. But now, the training is that a single officer can go into a building, or an area where there's an active shooter, and try to neutralize the threat by themselves," Lt. Gronholz said.
In addition to preparing its own officers, RPD offers immersive active shooter training opportunities to law enforcement agencies across the region.
The FBI also spotted what it calls a "roving active shooter" trend emerging in 2021, where gunmen target multiple locations throughout the course of one or more days. You can read the agency's full report by following this link.