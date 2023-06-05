After three days, residents still locked out of the Rochester Towers Condominium

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The City of Rochester and representatives from the Rochester Towers Condominium are working together to bring the tenants back to their homes in a safely, timely manner.

On June 2nd, 180 residents of the condominium evacuated the building after a city engineer discovered structural damage. The building was deemed unsafe for residents to be inside their homes.

As of now, the city is unable to share any updates on when the residents can move back inside their units. The city is waiting for it's Community Development department and the Rochester Towers team to meet and discuss two topics: how long it will take to fix the structure and establish a timeline for when residents can enter the building.

Nearly 200 tenants evacuated from Rochester's 15-story Towers Condominium The 15-story building with about 180 residents is located at 207 5th Ave. SW.

The Zumbro Lutheran Church is still offering temporary housing by partnering up with the Southeastern Minnesota chapter of the American Red Cross.

"Its heartbreaking that people are in that situation and it also makes me proud as a part of a broad community. Red Cross, all the restaurants that were going to step up with food, and having space here to open up for people in need," said Pastor Rob of Zumbro Lutheran Church.