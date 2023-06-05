After three days, residents still locked out of the Rochester Towers Condominium

 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 PM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to reach the Red or Unhealthy category.

* WHERE...southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Through 6 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Some members of the general public may experience health
effects. Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, may
experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A band of smoke from wildfires in Quebec will
continue to linger across east central and southeast Minnesota today
due to very light winds. Another band of smoke is also moving into
the state off Lake Superior. Air quality will continue to be poor
today across east central and southeast Minnesota, with the heaviest
smoke expected to be near Rochester and Winona. Air quality should
improve Tuesday afternoon. Fine particle levels are expected to reach
the red air quality index (AQI) category, a level considered
unhealthy for everyone, across southeast Minnesota. This area
includes Rochester and Winona. In the red area, everyone should avoid
prolonged time outdoors.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

The general public should limit prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should avoid
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.
Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors.

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to;
sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by;
email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/current-air-quality. You can find;
additional information about health and air quality at;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/why-you-should-care-air-quality-and-;
health.

After three days, residents still locked out of the Rochester Towers Condominium

  • Updated
Rochester Towers Condominium tenants still displaced, no word from city on return date

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The City of Rochester and representatives from the Rochester Towers Condominium are working together to bring the tenants back to their homes in a safely, timely manner.

On June 2nd, 180 residents of the condominium evacuated the building after a city engineer discovered structural damage. The building was deemed unsafe for residents to be inside their homes. 

As of now, the city is unable to share any updates on when the residents can move back inside their units. The city is waiting for it's Community Development department and the Rochester Towers team to meet and discuss two topics: how long it will take to fix the structure and establish a timeline for when residents can enter the building.

The Zumbro Lutheran Church is still offering temporary housing by partnering up with the Southeastern Minnesota chapter of the American Red Cross.

"Its heartbreaking that people are in that situation and it also makes me proud as a part of a broad community. Red Cross, all the restaurants that were going to step up with food, and having space here to open up for people in need," said Pastor Rob of Zumbro Lutheran Church.

