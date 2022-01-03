After report of erratic driver, Rochester man leads authorities on 2-county pursuit

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 49-year-old man was arrested on New Year’s Day after he fled from authorities and it resulted in a multi-county pursuit.
It began just after midnight on Jan. 1 when a traffic complaint was reported about a vehicle going 30 miles per hour and driving shoulder-to-shoulder on Highway 14 in Rochester.
Authorities arrived and found the vehicle stopped on the side of the road.
When authorities knocked on the window and awoke the driver, he stepped on the accelerator and drove off.
A pursuit lasted 13 miles on Highway 14 until the Kasson Police Department deployed stop sticks.
Peter Allam, 49, of Rochester, was arrested for felony fleeing, a number of traffic violations, open container and drug possession.
Despite him having an open beer and drugs in the vehicle, authorities said there was no sign of impairment.