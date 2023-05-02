After 3 years, Olmsted Co. ends COVID-19 health emergency

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Three years later, Olmsted Co. has officially ended its COVID-19 health emergency, effective immediately.
“Conditions in Olmsted County and across the state of Minnesota have significantly improved,” said OCPHS Director Denise Daniels. “COVID-19 has become a part of our lives, and we will continue focusing on monitoring the virus and promoting vaccinations.”
Public health will continue to provide vaccines and boosters at its 2100 Campus Dr. location.
“I am proud of all our employees’ work in response to the pandemic efforts the past three years,” said Daniels. “They demonstrated flexibility and determination as we navigated a difficult time in our history.”