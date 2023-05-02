 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Near-Critical Fire Weather Conditions Expected This Afternoon
and Early Evening for Parts of Southeast Minnesota and Northeast
Iowa, and in Buffalo County in west-central Wisconsin...

.Afternoon humidities are expected fall into the lower and mid-20s
across parts of northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota, and in
Buffalo County in west-central Wisconsin. In addition, there will
be sustained northwest winds of 15 to 25 mph with winds gusts of
25 to 35 mph. While fuels are starting to green-up, there is still
plenty of dead grasses around from last year's growing season to
support fires which could potentially spread quickly if ignited.

Due to these near-critical fire weather conditions, burning is
not advised today. In addition, be careful of driving off-road
vehicles in grassy areas and do not dispose of cigarettes out of
vehicle windows.

After 3 years, Olmsted Co. ends COVID-19 health emergency

  Updated
  • 0
States begin scaling back daily Covid-19 data reporting as federal officials try to vaccinate more Americans

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Three years later, Olmsted Co. has officially ended its COVID-19 health emergency, effective immediately.

“Conditions in Olmsted County and across the state of Minnesota have significantly improved,” said OCPHS Director Denise Daniels. “COVID-19 has become a part of our lives, and we will continue focusing on monitoring the virus and promoting vaccinations.”

Public health will continue to provide vaccines and boosters at its 2100 Campus Dr. location.

“I am proud of all our employees’ work in response to the pandemic efforts the past three years,” said Daniels. “They demonstrated flexibility and determination as we navigated a difficult time in our history.”

 

