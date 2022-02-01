After 2 weeks of distance learning, Rochester teacher talks of students being in 'different places'

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester students, teachers, and faculty are back to in-person learning after eight days of distance learning as the Rochester Public School District attempted to get a handle on COVID-19 cases.
John Adams Middle School English Teacher Simon Glaser said he was nervous there would be an attendance issue the first day back.
His seventh graders have not seen an uninterrupted schoolyear since they were in fourth grade.
But - Glaser said the middle schoolers showed up with good attendance and good attitudes.
He said the elementary schools struggled the most with distance learning because their curriculum isn't as easy to translate to online learning.
He said the transition was hard because every student has different learning environments at home - but, the students are resilient.
"There's varying levels of support at home for distance learning," said Glaser. "Some of them I've been seeing consistently for two weeks, some of them I haven't heard from in two weeks. There's a lot of catching up - they're all in different places. That's probably the hardest thing about coming back live. They're all sort of in different places. Some of them have been very diligent in distant learning, some of them are either unable to or for various reasons they had other impediments that prevented them from showing up all the time - so they're really feeling kind of lost right now."
He went on to give a huge thanks to Rochester parents for their flexibility and hard work through distance, at-home learning - saying access to childcare was difficult for some working families.
Throughout all the changes, Glaser reminds his students that they are not alone - and that they are all going through this process together.
"Some of my students were in a room with three or four other siblings all trying to be in school at the same time - because they just didn't have the space to spread out. That's hard - that's not their fault, they did their best. They're not able to turn their camera on, they're not able to unmute themselves - there's all this other stuff going on in the background. I try to remind everybody that were all going through it together," said Glaser.
Glaser also expressed how proud he was of his John Adams colleagues for all they have done and are doing to facilitate a welcoming and accepting environment at the middle school.