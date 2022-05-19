A night to honor fallen heroes in SE Minnesota and show 'great support'

ROCHESTER, Minn. - You're invited to a program to honor fallen Minnesota law enforcement officers.
The event will be held at Christ United Methodist Church at 6 p.m.
The service is to honor law enforcement and corrections officers who made the ultimate sacrifice and lost their lives serving their communities all across Southeast Minnesota.
This will be the first in-person service in two years.
Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson said these services are to make sure the people who we've lost are never forgotten.
He said over the last 10 years, law enforcement has been working to improve wellness, from physical to mental health, for both the frontline workers and their biggest supporters - their families.
"Seeing those families come together - because they support each other, too - it's not something I have to do," said Sheriff Torgerson. "They are there to support themselves. And again they have something that's unique, unfortunately, in their families - so they can relate. Something I can't relate to, I can only try. But they can. And there's a great support in that and having them back together."
Sheriff Torgerson say that if the weather does not cooperate, the service will be moved from the memorial to a local church. They'll make the announcement before 2 p.m.
The memorial is across from Soldier's Field and is is taking longer than planned to finish.
Sheriff Torgerson said the pandemic has caused some issues getting supplies.
Because they can't get certain stenciling tools that are needed to etch the fallen officers' names into the walls, the names won't be done until late fall or early winter.
The rest of the memorial, like the concrete pavement and retaining walls, should be done late June or early July.
In the coming months, local nurseries will be coming together for a day to plant trees and flowers around the memorial.
"And have what's called a service day - and put it all in in one da," said Sheriff Torgerson. "So it could just be one big huge opportunity for our supporters, the families, survivors - I just think that's just a neat thing that they will actually be able to come and plant flowers and trees and see this thing all come together and be a living place - a living memorial."